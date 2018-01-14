Broncos receiver Carlos Henderson arrested for marijuana possession in Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. — Broncos wide receiver Carlos Henderson was arrested for possession of marijuana in Louisiana on Sunday, KNOE reports.

Henderson, who was the Broncos’ third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, was in the passenger in the vehicle pulled over on Interstate 20 in West Monroe, Louisiana.

Officers reportedly recovered pieces of marijuana near the passenger seat, as well as a partially-filled water bottle with an extinguished marijuana cigar inside, KNOE reported.

Denver Broncos receiver Carlos Henderson's “tongue contained a thick green residue," but he told a @OuachitaSheriff officer he did not eat pot during a traffic stop. Arrested on misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. He was a passenger in the car. pic.twitter.com/2WtomDg3Kf — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) January 15, 2018

Court documents revealed to KNOE revealed that officers allegedly found a “thick green residue” on Henderson’s tongue.

Police said that Henderson admitted to smoking marijuana earlier on Sunday but denied smoking any in the vehicle.

Henderson was placed under arrest for first offense possession of a controlled substance and was bonded out later in the day, KNOE reported.

The driver, Alejandra Aviles-Jimenez, was given a speeding citation and was released, The News Star reports.

Henderson was drafted by the Broncos in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Louisiana Tech. He missed his rookie season due to a thumb injury that had him placed on injured reserve in September.

The Broncos have not announced any disciplinary action at this time.