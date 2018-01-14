Coroner identifies body found in South Platte River as Adam Gilbertson
DENVER — The Denver coroner has confirmed that the body found yesterday in the South Platte River is 29-year-old Adam Gilbertson.
Adam has been missing since December 15, when he was last seen at around 1 a.m. at the Syntax Physic Opera on South Broadway.
Police began investigating reports of a body found at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday.
A search party, who had been actively looking for Adam Gilbertson since mid-December, found Adam’s body.
That search party consisted of over 130 volunteers.
The coroner has yet to confirm the circumstances behind Adam’s death.