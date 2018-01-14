Adult and child transported after vehicle goes off road into creek
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident Sunday, that shut down Eastbound I-70 at mile marker 256.
An adult and a child have been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to CSP.
At 11:41 a.m., Colorado State Patrol said crews are working to rescue two other people from the same vehicle, described as a 2000 Dodge SUV.
Vehicles on Eastbound I-70 are being diverted to Highway 40, according to a CDOT tweet.
Crews are working on repairing the significant damage done to the guardrail in that section of the highway.
This story is developing and it will be updated when we get more information.