Adult and child transported after vehicle goes off road into creek

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident Sunday, that shut down Eastbound I-70 at mile marker 256.

An adult and a child have been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to CSP.

At 11:41 a.m., Colorado State Patrol said crews are working to rescue two other people from the same vehicle, described as a 2000 Dodge SUV.

@CSP_Golden on scene I70/mm 257 for vehicle off road into creek. I70 closed at EB mm 256, no eta reopen. Rescue happening for 1 person in car. 2 others transported (adult and child) — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) January 14, 2018

Vehicles on Eastbound I-70 are being diverted to Highway 40, according to a CDOT tweet.

Crews are working on repairing the significant damage done to the guardrail in that section of the highway.

CDOT crews will also need to repair the guardrail in that area as it was severely damaged and could be a safety hazard if left untouched. If possible, avoid the area and check https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6 for alerts and updates. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 14, 2018

This story is developing and it will be updated when we get more information.