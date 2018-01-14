2 wounded after shooting, stabbing at birthday party in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting and a stabbing at a birthday party in Greeley early Sunday morning, the Greeley Police Department said.

Police said they were called to a party in 400 block of 14th Avenue around 2:45 a.m. after receiving several calls about a loud party and gun shots in the area.

Two males from the party were in the emergency room – one with a stab wound to the head and the other victim had a gunshot wound in the leg.

Police said that the preliminary information shows that Ricardo Orozco of Greeley was ejected from the party after an altercation and he later returned and a fight ensured.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9600 or Detective Onderlinde at 970-350-9676.