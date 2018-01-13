Warm temperatures Sunday followed by snow on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weather will be calm tonight on the Front Range with mostly clear skies, calm winds, and overnight lows dropping to the middle 20s. The northeastern plains will see some rain / snow mixed showers through the evening that will clear out by midnight.

Sunny skies will heat the Front Range up quickly on Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures will climb to the mid 50s with dry conditions.

Changes will move in with a cold front starting late Sunday night. Cloud cover will start on the northeast plains and will be followed by snow. Snow and cloud cover will make their way southwest by Monday morning bringing snow to the Front Range.

Snow showers will be mostly light but will bring wet road conditions and possible slick spots for the Monday morning commute. Showers will taper off from north to south Monday afternoon.

Once again for the Front Range, snowfall totals look small with this storm. Denver and the Front Range will see 0-1 inches with 0-2 inches possible on the northeast plains. Some of the eastern mountains could pick up 3-6 inches of snow.

High temperatures on Monday will only reach the upper 20s thanks to cloudy skies.

The Front Range will dry out and warm up the rest of the week. Temperatures will be back in the 40s and 50s by Wednesday.

Colorado's next storm system that could bring the Front Range a shot at some snow will move in on Saturday.

