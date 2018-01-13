× Two officers sustain injuries from suspected DUI driver

PARKER, Colo. – Two Parker Police Officers have sustained minor injuries from an incident that occurred this morning involving a stolen vehicle out of Denver.

At approximately 8:00 a.m., Parker Police responded to a call of a suspicious man driving around the McDonald’s located at Parker and Mainstreet.

The suspect was driving a black Cadillac SUV, and was reportedly spitting at people and throwing trash out of the window, according to police officials.

When officers arrived on scene, the driver of the SUV drove in reverse down northbound Parker Road.

“At the intersection of Parker Road and Plaza, the SUV ran over the median and continued driving in reverse, northbound in the southbound lanes of Parker Road. The driver of the Cadillac collided with another vehicle just south of Lincoln Avenue on Parker Road,” police said in a post on Facebook.

Following the crash, officers took the male driver and female passenger into custody. At some point, two officers sustained minor injuries, however police did not indicate how the officers got hurt.

Police said the driver is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs.