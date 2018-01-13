× Two Injured in PetSmart Armed Robbery

GLENDALE, Colo. – Two PetSmart employees were injured in an armed robbery that occurred early this morning, according to Lieutenant Roy Martin with the Glendale Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the PetSmart in the 4200 block of E Alameda at approximately 5 a.m Saturday.

Glendale Police are still searching for three masked individuals, according to Lieutenant Roy Martin.

The two employees that were injured have since been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All other employees have been accounted for.

Glendale Police want to thank the Denver Police Department and Arapahoe County Sheriff Office for their assistance with this investigation.