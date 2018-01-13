Searchers find body in Clear Creek Canyon in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Searchers found a person dead Saturday off of US Highway 6 between Highway 93 and Highway 119 west of Golden.

A spokeswoman with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the identity of the person or what happened to that person were not known yet.

Earlier in the day, deputies found a vehicle in that area that belonged to an 18-year-old male who was reported missing by family members at 10:40 Saturday morning.

There was no word yet if there was a connection.