Rollover crash kills one person at Potomac and Broncos Parkway

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol said a single vehicle rollover crash killed one person Saturday night. It happened on South Potomac Street south of Broncos Parkway.

Troopers said road closures were in place near the intersection which is nearby to Denver Broncos headquarters.

Lanes are closed at the intersection of Potomac and Broncos Pkway. The fatal crash scene is fairly large due to a rollover. No time line for reopening the closures. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 14, 2018

A State Patrol spokesman said a passenger was ejected and killed in the crash. Another passenger went to a hospital with serious injuries. He said the driver had minor injuries.

This story is developing and it will be updated when we get more information.