Group searching for Adam Gilbertson finds body in South Platte River

DENVER -- For hours Saturday, 130 volunteers searched meticulously for Adam Gilbertson.

Gilbertson was last seen around 1 a.m. at the Syntax Physic Opera on South Broadway December 15. It’s also where he also posted a video on Instagram.

The 29-year-old hospice nurse had just moved to Denver from Minnesota four months prior.

His best friend, Elise Wachendorf, was among those looking for him near Huston Lake.

We are trying to find an article of Adam's. His hat. His earbuds. His shoe. His jacket. His wallet. His keys. Anything that we can find that is Adam’s is what we are looking for.”

Around 2:30 Saturday afternoon, a group of people looking for Gilbertson found a body in the South Platte River, near Alameda and I-25.

The location is near Where Gilbertson lives and was last seen.

Denver Police Sgt. John White said, “We do have what appears to be a male adult. The body has been here for sometime so there is quite a bit of decomposition. We do not know who this individual is or if this individual is in fact the party that we have been looking for ... Mr. Gilbertson, or not ... at this point in time.”

A family spokesperson said this is the second or third time a body has been found in Denver since Gilbertson went missing.

That spokesman, Mark Wonder said, “They’re (the family) really shook up right now because they come from another state to see where their boy is and it’s really rough on them. I can’t even imagine.”

We’re told many of the people who helped search for Gilbertson this day don’t know him. Still, he has a place in their hearts.

Elise Wachendorf said, “ We love Adam and Adam would be out here searching for us and we need to bring Adam home and we will continue searching until he is found."