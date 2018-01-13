× Family, friends volunteers search for Denver man missing for a month

DENVER — Family, friends and volunteers gathered together Saturday to search for a Denver man who has been missing for about a month.

Adam Gilbertson, 29, was last seen leaving Syntax Physic Opera at 554 South Broadway just before 1 a.m. on December 15.

His family from Minnesota traveled to Denver for the search effort.

“We need to find Adam. We love Adam and Adam would be out here searching for us. And we will continue to search until he is found,” Elise Wacchendorf, a friend said.

Family and friends traveled to Denver to try to help find him as soon as he disappeared. They said his cellphone has been shut off and attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful.

They also say this is not something he would do.

Family members say his keys were found inside his apartment and that a side door had been left unlocked.

Anyone with information can call Denver Police.