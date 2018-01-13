× Man’s body found in South Platte River near Alameda and I-25 in Denver

DENVER — A body was found in the South Platte River in Denver Saturday afternoon. Denver police launched a death investigation at the scene.

Denver police said it was near West Alameda Avenue and South Platte River Drive, just west of I-25.

Police spokesman John White said the body was an adult male. The man’s body had been in the water for quite some time, and it had undergone some decomposition. The medical examiner will work to make an identification.

Adam Gilbertson, 29, has been missing for almost a month from Denver. His family, friends and volunteers gathered Saturday to conduct a search for Adam.

White said it was a member of that group who found the body along the Platte River. He emphasized police do not know the identity of the person who was found dead.

White took a moment during a brief news conference to thank the community for coming together to search for Adam on Saturday.

This story is developing and it will be updated as we get more information.