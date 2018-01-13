× Airplane goes down at Vance Brand Airport in Longmont, 2 injured

LONGMONT, Colo. — An airplane went down at Vance Brand Airport in Longmont Saturday according to police.

Two people were taken to the hospital. Authorities did not release their conditions.

The Daily Camera reported the plane was upright and did not appear to have heavy damage. The report also said the plane crashed while taking off at about 4:45 p.m.

Authorities said the accident was under investigation and the did not have any additional information.