× 73-year-old Alberto Hernandez reported missing from Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster police are asking for help finding an elderly man who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Alberto Hernandez normally walks from his home near 84th and Sheridan to the Walmart at either 72nd and Sheridan or 92nd and Sheridan.

The 73-year-old man left his home at 5:00 Saturday morning. Police said he told his wife he was heading to Walmart but he didn’t say which one.

He usually makes it back home by 8 a.m. when he walks to Walmart.

But he had not returned Saturday night and his wife had not heard from him.

Alberto only speaks Spanish. He does understand English. He’s been in Denver for 20 years so he knows the area and he knows the bus system.

Here is his description:

Gray hair and skin pigmentation, which appears as white patches

5’10” tall

160 pounds

Black jacket

Blue jeans

Black beanie

If you see him, call Westminster police at 303-658-4360