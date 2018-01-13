× 57-year-old women dies in overnight fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – A 57-year-old women has died as a result of a condominium complex fire.

Just after 11:15 p.m. on Friday night, officials received word of a structure fire in the 7400 block of Singing Hills Drive in Gunbarrel.

Neighbors in the adjoining condominium unit assisted with the evacuation of two women who were inside of the unit that was on fire, according to Boulder County Sheriff officials. Those women were described as a 57-year-old female, and a 19-year-old family member.

The 57-year-old collapsed a brief time after being evacuated. Deputies and firefighters were with her when she collapsed, and immediately began CPR. The women was pronounced dead at the scene approximately 45 minutes after the fire was first reported, according to officials.

Forty-five firefighters from seven fire departments, fourteen sheriff’s deputies, and a number of other rescue personnel responded to the scene. Officials state that the fire has impacted at least two units in the eight unit building.

Red Cross volunteers were also present on scene to provide emergency assistance to those affected.

Volunteers responded in the overnight hours to a multi-family fire in #Boulder where 8 people were displaced. Red Cross provided emergency assistance to meet immediate needs and will be following with casework to help them begin recovery. #MHC pic.twitter.com/m4NNCqg6AK — CO & WY Red Cross (@COWYRedCross) January 13, 2018

At this time, there is no information on what may have caused the fire, or where the fire may have originated.