Video: Suspect in Aurora shooting gets in shootout with deputies in Utah

UTAH COUNTY, Utah -- Dashcam video caught a shootout and chase in Utah between law enforcement and a suspect wanted for attempted murder in Aurora. That happened December 20.

Gunfire lasted for six seconds a police spokesman said. Then Arturo Gallemore-Jimenez is accused of leading officers on a nine-mile chase on I-15. It ended with him crashing the car.

Police said the suspect was wearing body armor when they arrested him.

Two days before the shootout and chase in Utah, the Arapahoe County D.A. says Gallemore shot and injured a man near an Aurora hotel after they used drugs together.

The victim is expected to be OK after getting shot in the back.

Jimenez is in jail in Utah but the Arapahoe County DA has also issued a warrant for his arrest in Colorado.