Trump signs Martin Luther King Jr. proclamation amid cries of racism

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump did not respond to questions about his use of a vulgarity or his question about why the U.S. should accept more immigrants from Haiti and African nations than from countries like Norway.

The questions came Friday in the White House when Trump signed a proclamation honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day, noting the contributions of a “great American hero.”

Trump did not respond to several questions about the incident, including whether he actually used vulgar language to describe African nations, or if he is racist.

The president said at the White House that “love was central” to the slain civil rights leader.

“Today we celebrate Dr. King for standing up for the self-evident truth Americans hold so dear, that no matter the color of our skin, or the place of our birth we are all created equal by God,” Trump said ahead of the signing.

On Friday, Trump denied describing certain nations as “s***hole countries” and that he demanded Haitians be removed from negotiations about protected status for people from certain countries.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who was in the meeting, said Trump did in fact say those words and that he “said them repeatedly.”

“In the course of his comments, said things which were hate filled, vile and racist. He used those words,” Durbin said.