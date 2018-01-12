Trump denies he used vulgarity in immigration meeting

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said “this was not the language used” after reports that he referred to “s***hole” African nations in a meeting.

Trump tweeted Friday amid criticism over his comments during a White House meeting Wednesday. The White House has not denied the language, nor have the several Republican lawmakers in the meeting.

Three people briefed on the conversation said Trump questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and “s***hole countries” in Africa instead of places such as Norway.

“The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made — a big setback for DACA!” the president tweeted.

Earlier, Trump said a bipartisan immigration proposal is “a big step backwards.” He tweeted that it would force the U.S. “to take large numbers of people from high crime countries which are doing badly.”

He also said the “so-called bipartisan” deal didn’t fund a wall along the Mexican border.

“I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs.”