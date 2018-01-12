Snow good for resorts, bad for mountain traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. -- A big snow day in the mountains ahead of the holiday weekend, and that's causing some traffic issues.

It was a game of "red light, green light" Friday afternoon heading west on I-70.

Folks even had time to get out of the car and stretch their legs as traffic continued to crawl. The farther west you drive, the more the snow started to pick up and traffic didn't get any better.

“We were actually on our way to go to Breckenridge for the day, but traffic was too backed up, decided to stop by Loveland, check it out,” traveler and snowboarder Russell Baron said.

While the snow makes traffic a little tricky, the ski resorts love it.

“When you come down to a fall, it feels like you're floating into a cloud,” Baron said.

Friday's storm brought some much needed powder. With the lack of snowfall this winter, Vail's resorts say their visitors are down 10.8%. The ski school is down 4.5%, dining down 8.7%, and retail down 11.5%. All those numbers are compared to last year at this date.

At the Loveland Ski Area employees say there is no shortage of visitors, but they've had to hold off on opening a number of runs due to no snow. Employees also say Friday's storm is helping.

“We will be opening up new terrain this weekend,” Dustin Schaefer at Loveland Ski Area said.