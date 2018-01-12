Rain and snow start and end the holiday weekend

DENVER — Areas of rain and snow continue to move southeast across the state through late Friday evening. The city has the highest chance of rain and snow on the east side but the amount will be light.

Elsewhere, some snowfall accumulation is possible near and south of Highway 50 in Southeastern Colorado. There are a few remaining areas of light accumulating snow in the high country.

With the accumulation dropping, the evening travel conditions will improve throughout the mountains, however, a considerable risk of avalanches means CDOT will be watchful of the known slide areas; I am not aware of any mitigation work planned by CDOT.

All in all, travel conditions will be okay this weekend.

With Saturday comes some clearing and slightly warmer temperatures, however, there will remain some snow falling in the central and northern mountains.

Sunday will be sunny and mild across most of the state. This doesn’t last…

A cold front will move across northern Colorado on Monday which will bring a drop in temperatures along with a chance of light snow. Yes, Denver will be impacted by this front with a chance of snow and highs near freezing to end the holiday weekend.

Bottom line, it will be a good travel weekend and good for outdoor plans Saturday and Sunday. Monday’s chill means that should be the day you have an indoor plan.

