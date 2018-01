Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- An empty plot of land in Lakewood could soon be home to a new project providing housing for the homeless.

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless submitted an application to take over 59 acres near the Federal Center at West 6th Avenue and Union Street.

Temporary and long-term housing for the homeless would then be built there.

This is a proposed project. Watch the video to see what people are saying about it.