Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NFL Players use it almost every team in the NCAA hops on it, the Power Plate is the best kept secret in the fitness world. Now you can hop on too with the Personal Power Plate. You can use this at home, slide it under your bed, carry it around and it comes at a smaller price point. Power Plate Master Trainer Caroline Pearce joined us to show all the moves you can perform on the plate. The plate vibrates to give you a more efficient workout. It cuts down on workout time and helps with strength, balance, flexibility, pain reduction, detoxification and can also help with cellulite. For more information or to order go to PowerPlate.com or call 877-877-5283.