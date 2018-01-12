More snow for mountains; partly cloudy and breezy along Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Blowing snow will continue through Friday morning in the mountains with 3-8 inches of accumulation at the ski areas along Interstate 70 and to the north.

Winds will gust 30-70 mph with temperatures mostly in the 20s.

In Denver and along the Front Range, there will be partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. There's a 10% chance of snow showers with highs in the upper 40s.

The weekend looks to be sunny with a few clouds and highs around 50.

A cold front moves in on Monday with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs will dip to the 20s and low 30s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.