Men who take ibuprofen could could risk lower fertility levels, study says

DENVER -- A recent study found that men who take ibuprofen on a regular basis could be risking lower fertility levels.

A study published in the journal “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences" found that long-term use of the drug can negatively impact hormones like testosterone. So what can men do if they're trying to conceive?

“I don't think it would be unreasonable to suggest limiting ibuprofen usage if you're actively trying to get pregnant,” Dr. Megan Press said. “I recommend to women that they start pre-natals as soon as they're planning on getting pregnant. I think this would go along with that recommendation. But certainly more information to come as more research comes down the line.”

There are now plans to carry out a long-term study on the impact of ibuprofen on sperm quality.