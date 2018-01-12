Man suspected of 8 robberies among 3 King Soopers stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Police are looking to find a man suspected of eight robberies at three King Soopers supermarkets in the past six months.

The robberies started in July when the so-called "Secret Shopper Bandit" robbed a King Soopers on Kipling Street in Lakewood.

Investigators said he operates pretty much the same way. He will walk up to a cashier and hand them a bag that has a note demanding money.

The man has not displayed any weapons and no one has been injured.

The man is described as white, about 6-foot, 25 to 35 years old with a medium build and facial hair.

The eight robberies have happened at three King Soopers stores since July.

1545 S. Kipling St.: July 18 at 6:05 p.m.; Dec. 16 at 4:31 p.m.

July 18 at 6:05 p.m.; Dec. 16 at 4:31 p.m. 1927 S. Wadsworth Blvd.: July 21 at 7:10 p.m.; Sept. 5 at 7:40 p.m.; Oct. 25 at 7:21 p.m.; Nov. 5 at 5:43 p.m.; Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

July 21 at 7:10 p.m.; Sept. 5 at 7:40 p.m.; Oct. 25 at 7:21 p.m.; Nov. 5 at 5:43 p.m.; Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. 9820 W. Belleview Ave.: Jan. 7 at 4:50 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.