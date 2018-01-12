Jackknifed semitruck dangles over edge of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A semitruck jackknifed on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Friday, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The Budweiser truck was seen dangling over the edge of the elevated highway in the westbound lanes just before the No Name exit about three miles east of Glenwood Springs.

Vehicles were getting by in the right lane, but commercial vehicles were stopped at Exit 133 in Dotsero at the eastern edge of the canyon.

A heavy tow rid was sent to the scene to remove the truck, prompting a full closure of the interstate just before 1 p.m.

There was no estimate for when the interstate would reopen.

There is no word if there were any injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation.