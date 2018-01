× I-70 closed in both directions east of Denver

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — I-70 was closed in both directions east of Denver Friday night because of icy roads and multiple crashes.

The Colorado State Patrol said there was one vehicle that rolled over, other crashes and vehicles that slid off the highway.

CLOSED:I-70 EB @ MM 299 (E of E-470) b/c multiple crashes;no est time of reopening — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 13, 2018

CLOSED:#I70West @ Bennett b/c multiple crashes;no est time of reopening — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 13, 2018

We are working with @AdamsCoSheriff and @CSP_News on this road closure. We appreciate your patience as we work to keep everyone safe. pic.twitter.com/BupmuFgtOJ — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) January 13, 2018

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office asked people traveling in the area to find a route other than I-70.

There was no time estimated for reopening.