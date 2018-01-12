Douglas County father arrested in death of 3-month-old daughter

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A father has been arrested as a suspect in the death of his infant daughter last year, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 26-year-old James Howatt in the death of his 3-month-old daughter Aliah Howatt in May.

He was taken into custody at his home and is being held at the Douglas County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

On May 10, deputies responded to the 5300 block of Hospitality Place in unincorporated Douglas County on a report of a 3-month-old girl who was not breathing.

Aliah Howatt was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A grand jury convened by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office returned an indictment against Howatt alleging knowing and reckless child abuse causing death.

According to the indictment, when asked by a detective how the girl died, Howatt said, “No oxygen, faced down, binky in her mouth. I bet he (expletive) struggled. … Face down in a Tempur Pedic. … Not really breathable. … No oxygen, not enough oxygen.”