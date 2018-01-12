Denver hat maker can work magic on a derby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Of all the places in Denver to have a finely crafted chapeau, that’s French for hat, a coffee shop on East Colfax would’ve been our last guess. But alas, here we are.

His name is Parker Orms, 26 years old, and a wearer of hats, “Love hats. Obsessed with them.“

Orms also loves football. He was a player in the Canadian Football League. But when he was cut, he decided to pursue his passion of making and selling sombreros. “My grandpa rode bulls, my dad rode Broncos, in the meanwhile my grandpa’s like, I’m just going to make hats," he said.

Teaming up with best friend and now business partner Kyle Theret, he started up the Encounter Hat Company. Men’s hats, he says, are coming back.

The process of making a custom hat for a customer takes about an hour and starts with sizing.

Then selection and custom shaping and accessories.

Orm says it’s the most meaningful article of clothing you will ever wear. “You have a custom hat and as soon as somebody looks you in the eye their first thing is to look at your hat and notice that, and say wow, that’s a clean product," said Kyle Theret.

Once common place and now perhaps making a comeback, more men are donning derbies.

We’re good with that.