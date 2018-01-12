‘Considerable’ chance for avalanches during holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERTHOUD PASS, Colo. -- The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said 7 of the 11 areas its monitors for avalanche conditions across the state were ranked "3" on the avalanche scale, meaning there is considerable chance for avalanches and conditions are dangerous.

The elevated threat comes from heavy and fast snowfall Thursday night and Friday morning. Conditions are expected to improve slightly Saturday and Sunday. Snow on Monday could bring chances back up.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said crews carried out avalanche mitigation on Loveland Pass Friday morning and then it remained closed because of drifting snow. A CDOT spokesperson said CDOT believes conditions will be better this weekend and more mitigation won't be necessary. However it'll remain in touch with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center in case mitigation becomes necessary.