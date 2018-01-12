× Chatfield Senior High student seriously hurt in hit-and-run

LITTLETON, Colo. – The Colorado State Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a teenager and left him badly hurt.

Donald Pranchke told FOX 31 his son Lorenzo, a 15-year-old sophomore at Chatfield Senior High, was walking home from school about 2:45 Thursday afternoon.

The Colorado State Patrol said Pranchke was in the crosswalk on West Chatfield Avenue, just south of West Ken Caryl Avenue, when a car hit him.

“As soon as he started crossing, this car at the speed limit, hit him,” said Donald Pranchke. “Supposedly he was doing cartwheels in the air.”

Lorenzo Pranchke was rushed to Littleton Adventist Hospital with a list of injuries including a bruised and collapsed lung, five broken ribs, broken leg, torn MCL, about six busted teeth, a concussion and more.

Meanwhile, the driver who hit Lorenzo Pranchke didn’t call for help and drove away.

“How could you leave a 15-year-old kid lying in the middle of the street — not caring what happened to him, at all?” Donald Prancke wondered. “I just think it’s ridiculous.”

Lorenzo Pranchke will be in the hospital for at least a few more days.

The State Patrol are looking now looking for a blue or grey Toyota Prius with a lot of front-end damage and a broken windshield.