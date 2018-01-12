Blackmon, Rockies avoid arbitration, reach one-year, $14 million deal

DENVER — National League batting champion Charlie Blackmon and the Rockies avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $14 million contract on Friday.

The 31-year-old center fielder hit .331 with 37 home runs and 104 RBI last year, and made $7.3 million. He can become a free agent after this season.

Blackmon turned in one of the most productive seasons from the leadoff spot in major league history.

His 102 RBI from the top of the order surpassed Darin Erstad’s previous major league record of 100 set with the Angels in 2000. Blackmon had 383 total bases — the most by a leadoff hitter for a season.

His 37 homers tied him with Marcell Ozuna and teammate Nolan Arenado for third-most in the NL.

Other Rockies players eligible for arbitration include second baseman D.J. LeMahieu and right-hander Chad Bettis.