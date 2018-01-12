× Aurora VA Hospital likely to cost more than $2 billion, congressman says

AURORA, Colo. — The chairman of the powerful house committee on Veterans Affairs was in Colorado Friday touring the yet to be opened Aurora VA Hospital and he has questions about how it got so expensive.

Problem Solvers have been following the cost and overruns at the Aurora facility for years.

After the tour congressman Phil Roe held a town hall meeting with veterans in Castle Rock with Congressman Ken Buck.

The committee chairman told the veterans Congress will be holding a hearing on the high cost on Wednesday.

“We are going to look back at the entire process where it is and how it got to what it is. This was a hospital that first came online at $600 million. It looks like it is going to be north of $2 billion,” Roe said.

The VA hospital is expected to open later this year. FOX31 has confirmed it will likely open incomplete and understaffed.

