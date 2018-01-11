× Zackari Parrish 5K Run/Walk #BacktheBlue

What: Zackari Parrish 5K Run/Walk

When: Saturday, February 3rd from 9am-Noon

Where: Douglas County Events Center (click for map)

The Back the Blue 5k Run/Walk was inspired by the sacrifice of Deputy Parrish and his Douglas County brothers behind the badge. This event was organized to benefit both the Parrish Family and the Fallen Officers Fund. Join hundreds of others from communities across Colorado and enjoy a 5k run and walk in memory and gratitude of the sacrifice our men and women in blue make every day.

The run/walk is set to begin at 9am at the Douglas County Events Center. Packet pick up will take place at Boulder Running Company, Greenwood Village on Friday, February 2nd from 3-7pm. Following the race, runners can enjoy a pancake breakfast prior to entering the Douglas County Lifestyle Expo (where the awards ceremony will be held) they can enjoy vendor booths and ongoing entertainment. Bring your spectators! The expo is free and open to the public and will include a kid’s obstacle course, interactive displays and more.

For more information and to register, click here.