Workers lack basic food safety at café receiving Restaurant Report Card ‘F’

DENVER — Every week FOX31 looks at health inspections at every restaurants.

Pita Fresh

This Denver restaurant failed our report card with nine critical health code violations in December. The critical mistakes included:

Workers did not know basic food safety

Soiled rag

Toxic sanitizer

Pastries tossed for not being held could enough

The owner Ali Alissa showed us the kitchen and said all the issues have been corrected.

“Alissa said, “We clean everything. We made sure we had our sanitizer buckets in place and employees wear gloves. They have been trained and I’ve already told them the way they should look at the cleanliness of the food and that the customers’ health is something major for us and to keep the kitchen clean at all times.”

Pita Fresh is located at 2075 South University Boulevard.

US Thai Café

A Jefferson County inspector found 11 critical violations in December including:

A dead mouse

Large build up rodent droppings

Ready to eat food stored with raw meat

Employees handle raw meat then other tasks without washing hands.

The restaurant, which is a repeat offender, did not return our calls and messages, so we went by for a look. The owner told us everything was corrected and asked us to leave. US Thai Café is on West 25th Avenue in Edgewater.

Carlos Miguel’s Mexican Bar & Grill

This Littleton favorite scored an “A” for two inspections in a row with no critical violations.

General Manager Paul Bills said, “Perfect health inspections are extremely difficult to achieve because there are so many things to constantly monitor and control. You can’t watch your employees every minute of the day, as we experienced in the last two inspections. They have been a trustworthy and following everything we ask them to do. And they are doing a great job in the back of the house.”

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

