Thornton Walmart murder suspect wanted to fire his public defender

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of murdering three people a Walmart store in Thornton wanted to fire his public defender.

FOX31 Problem Solvers learned Scott Ostrem filed a motion in December to dismiss his attorney, citing “insurmountable differences.”

The 47-year-old told the judge he felt his attorney wasn’t informing him of his rights and wasn’t pursuing additional information that could help with his defense.

The judge denied the motion on the same day prosecutors filed 13 new charges related to attempted murder in the case.

Ostrem now faces 51 counts for the November mass shooting.