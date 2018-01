× Thornton police shoot suspect near Thornton Parkway and Grant Street

THORNTON, Colo. — Police responded to an officer involved shooting in the 9700 block of Grant Street in Thornton.

Thornton police said a suspect was shot and taken to a hospital. No officers were hurt.

This is not far from I-25 and Thornton Parkway. There are many large business and an apartment complex nearby.

Witnesses reported a large police response in the area of Thornton Parkway and Grant Street.

This story is developing.