Dry, warm weather returns

More snow will return to Colorado's northern mountains later tonight and into Friday. Several inches of fresh snow is expected along with some gusty wind. Travel could be difficult at times especially over the mountains passes. But, the good news is additional snow will make for great skiing for the upcoming long holiday weekend.

In Denver we are looking at a windy day on Friday with gusts from the northwest up to 30mph at times. I can't rule out a passing flurry late in the day, but the best chance for a snow shower will be east of the city on the eastern plains.

Your weekend is looking sunny & dry. It will be a little chilly on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 40s. Your Sunday will be warmer with highs in the low 50s.

For MLK Day on Monday we are expecting a weak cold front to deliver some clouds up and down the Front Range and in Denver. It will be noticeably cooler with highs around 40 degrees. And, there is a low chance for a passing flurry.

