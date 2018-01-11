Sports Authority signs dismantled from from football stadium

DENVER — Crews began taking down signage at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Thursday.

Sports Authority has had its name on the stadium even after going bankrupt in March 2016 and closing all of its stores.

Last week, Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said the signage will finally come down.

Crews began the process of taking down the signs earlier this week but did not physically begin removing the signs until Thursday.

The Sports Authority name has been on the stadium since 2011. It tried to sell the naming rights, but no new company came forward to put its logo on the home of the Broncos.

Sports Authority had five years left on its contract worth $19.2 million. When it failed to make a $3.6 million payment in August 2016, the former sporting goods retailer was in breach of its contract.

Sports Authority tried to market the contract. Several companies expressed interest, but no cash bid for the contract was received.

In August 2016, the Broncos emerged as the highest bidder to assume the contract for naming rights to the stadium. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court granted the team the naming rights in November.