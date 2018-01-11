‘Sports Authority’ signs come down at Broncos’ stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Naming football stadiums after businesses. It’s a trend that has been going on for years now. AT&T Stadium, Fed Ex Field, even one named after a condiment, Heinz. It’s a multimillion dollar name game. It’s also a revenue stream that businesses simply can’t turn down.

What could be better than having your company’s name broadcast over and over every time a game is played there? “It is real lucrative. I mean the average for some of these is getting up to 10, 11, 12 million dollars a year over a 20-year period, said Darrin Duber-Smith, Metro State University marketing professor.

As machines hoist men up high at Mile High to slowly remove the giant, and now defunct, Sports Authority field signage, the Denver Broncos and the Metropolitan Football Stadium District are looking for a new moniker along with a new multimillion dollar contract.

“And you do it over a very long period of time. You don’t do it for two, three or five years, you do it for 15, 20, 25 years, “said Duber-Smith.

Wait, why not just call it by its original, classic and timeless name, Mile High Stadium?

Sorry, you have to pay to play.