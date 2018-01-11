School leaders accused of not reporting a student’s sexual abuse claims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. – An 11-page indictment is disclosing new details about three Cherry Creek Schools administrators who are accused of not reporting a student’s sexual abuse claims.

The indictment names Prairie Middle School principal David Gonzales, assistant principal A.J. MacIntosh and former counselor Cheryl Somers-Wegienka.

According to the indictment, in 2013, the 14-year-old student told Prairie Middle School’s assistant principal A.J. MacIntosh that she had a sexual relationship with social studies teacher Brian Vasquez. State law and the district’s policy states employees must report those claims to the county or local law enforcement.

But according to the indictment, “Rather than notify law enforcement or social services, MacIntosh conducted an investigation into the allegations.”

The indictment says MacIntosh told the teacher, Vasquez, about what the girl -- identified only as CV – claimed. Then he “proceeded to meet with CV and impress upon her the devastating effects her disclosure would have on his career and family.”

Then, “MacIntosh asked CV to reconsider her disclosure, in light of the affect it would have on the perpetrator, Vasquez.”

The indictment goes on to say that the principal, assistant principal, a school counselor (who no longer works for the district) and more had a disciplinary hearing with the student in front of Vasquez, where she recanted and was suspended from school.

When she returned, the indictment says she “was made to apologize to Vasquez, and hug him at the end of the meeting.”

The indictment also says Vasquez admits to sexually abusing more girls after the 14-year-old in 2013. Law enforcement sources tell FOX 31 they believe he abused four more girls.

FOX 31 asked Cherry Creek Schools Superintendent Harry Bull and school board members to respond to the indictment, but they all refused. Gonzales and MacIntosh also refused to talk when FOX 31 knocked on their door Thursday.

