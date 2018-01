× Rose’s Bella Cucina to host fundraiser to benefit the family of Zackari Parrish

When: Sunday, January 21st from 5:00-8:00 pm

Where: Rose’s Bella Cucina (click for map)

Rose’s Bella Cucina will host a fundraiser to benefit the family of fallen officer Zackari Parrish. The fundraiser will feature an Italian buffet as well as a silent auction, cash bar, donation opportunities, music and more. The buffet is $40 per person with 50% of the proceeds going to the Parrish Family.