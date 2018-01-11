× Organizations across Colorado community to host fundraisers in honor of Deputy Zackari Parrish

In wake of the tragic event that occurred New Year’s Eve, organizations across our community have organized different fundraisers to benefit Deputy Parrish and the Douglas County Sherrif’s Office Fallen Officer Fund. As the community moves forward during these tough times, these fundraisers have been organized to allow the public a chance to honor Deputy Parrish and show gratitude to our men and women in blue for their everyday sacrifice. Below are the different events along the front range that will benefit the Parrish family and the Douglas County Sherrif’s Office Fallen Officer Fund:

Zackari Parrish 5K Run/Walk #BacktheBlue

What: Zackari Parrish 5K Run/Walk

When: Saturday, February 3rd from 9am-Noon

Where: Douglas County Events Center (click for map)

The Back the Blue 5k Run/Walk was inspired by the sacrifice of Deputy Parrish and his Douglas County brothers behind the badge. This event was organized to benefit both the Parrish Family and the Fallen Officers Fund. Join hundreds of others from communities across Colorado and enjoy a 5k run and walk in memory and gratitude of the sacrifice our men and women in blue make every day.

The run/walk is set to begin at 9am at the Douglas County Events Center. Packet pick up will take place at Boulder Running Company, Greenwood Village on Friday, February 2nd from 3-7pm. Following the race, runners can enjoy a pancake breakfast prior to entering the Douglas County Lifestyle Expo (where the awards ceremony will be held) they can enjoy vendor booths and ongoing entertainment. Bring your spectators! The expo is free and open to the public and will include a kid’s obstacle course, interactive displays and more.

For more information and to register, click here.

Rose’s Bella Cucina to host fundraiser to benefit the family of Zackari Parrish

When: Sunday, January 21st from 5:00-8:00 pm

Where: Rose’s Bella Cucina (click for map)

Rose’s Bella Cucina will host a fundraiser to benefit the family of fallen officer Zackari Parrish. The fundraiser will feature an Italian buffet as well as a silent auction, cash bar, donation opportunities, music and more. The buffet is $40 per person with 50% of the proceeds going to the Parrish Family.

98.5 KYGO Back the Blue benefit concert with Delta Rae

When: Thursday, January 25th from 6-10pm

Where: The Farmhouse at Breckinridge Brewery (click for map)

Join KYGO on January 25th at The Farmhouse at Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton for a benefit concert with country group “Delta Rae”.

Tickets are $9.85 with all proceeds being donated to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Fallen Officers Fund. These tickets are limited, get yours before they sell out for an amazing night in support of our communities local law enforcement officers. Purchase here.

All ages show. Doors open at 6:00pm. Music begins at 8:00pm.