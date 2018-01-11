Local teen rises to fame on social media, set to star in TV show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- 18 months ago Case Walker was a normal, everyday teenager and now he has millions of fans on social media and was just cast as the main character in a new TV show.

Walker, who lives with his parents in the Denver area, broadcasts live to thousands of people around the world every week using the app Musical.ly. In about a year, he has gained 1.7 million followers and his bedroom wall is lined with fan mail from across the globe.

Walker's mom said that he always had a knack for entertaining, singing and playing instruments but now they're finding out just how much influence he has around the world.

Walker realizes his unique platform and influence on many youngsters. He always hopes his message is about pursuing positivity, being yourself and finding your purpose, which is something he see's first hand in his fan mail.

"I simply say multiple times throughout my lively 'You guys just be yourself and don't think about it too hard. Just do you and enjoy what you're doing. Don't care what the heck other people think,'" Walker said.

In addition to what he does on Musical.ly, Walker has already performed on many stages like in the One Life Tour in Chicago and has worked with brands like Old Navy.

His mom says that Walker is hoping to be the next Justin Bieber.

Walker's new show, "The Other Two," will begin filming in New York in spring 2018 and is currently scheduled to premiere on Comedy Central in the fall.

Molly Shannon will also star in the show and it is produced by "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels.