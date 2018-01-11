Little cowboy’s big message for city kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Not too long ago we introduced you to a little cowboy from Yuma with a really big heart.

When we first met Ty Weathers, he was caring for his disabled heifer, ‘Hailey’.

Hailey was paralyzed and couldn’t walk, so Ty would help hoist her up 2-3 times a day to help her out.

Back then, Ty told us how important it is to care for animals and to treat them well. [Click Here to watch the original story]

On Thursday, he traveled to Denver to share that message with students at Brown International Academy.

To learn more about Ty’s message, select ‘play’ on the video above and watch Kevin Torres’ Unique 2 Colorado series. If you have a story idea that’s Unique 2 Colorado, message Kevin Torres on Facebook.