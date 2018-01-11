ICE detains boyfriend of woman living in church sanctuary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Controversy after immigration officials detain an undocumented immigrant in Denver. The man is the longtime boyfriend of Ingrid Latorre Encalda and the father of her kids. Ingrid is the undocumented immigrant from Peru living in sanctuary inside a Boulder church.

At a gathering in Boulder Thursday Ingrid told FOX31 Jurado Fernandez came to the states from Mexico when he was 13.

She says he did not have an ongoing case with immigration. She believes he was targeted because of her ongoing legal immigration problems.

“It broke my heart. Really... I never expected that they would go after him because he is not in trouble with the law. There is no order for his arrest. No reason for them to detain him,” she said.

In a statement ICE says Jurado Fernandez came to their attention after Ingrid’s case and that he has four criminal convictions. “Contrary to misguided speculation, ICE did not target Jurado-Fernandez in retaliation for Encalada Latorre taking sanctuary from deportation in a Colorado church. In accordance with its critical public safety mission. ICE targets criminal aliens whenever and however they come to our attention.”