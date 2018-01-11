Governor tells lawmakers to “giddy up” during final State of the State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper delivered his final State of the State address on Thursday.

"So one last time from this podium giddy up," Hickenlooper told lawmakers.

In front of a crowded House Chamber, including a slew of candidates for governor, he spoke about his priorities during his final year in office.

"Let's pledge here and now that we will not tolerate sexual harassment in the State of Colorado," Hickenlooper said.

The sexual harassment scandal involving lawmakers have preoccupied much of the debate thus far during session.

The Governor also touching on the recent decision by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to be more involved in state's where marijuana is legal.

"By the way I don't think any of us are wild about Washington telling us what's good for us," Hickenlooper said.

Not surprisingly Governor Hickenlooper addressed transportation -- suggesting it's time lawmakers send to voters a proposal to raise taxes in order to improve congested highways.

"Coloradans deserve the opportunity to vote on whether we need new resources and where they should come from," Hickenlooper said.

As he left the chamber to applause and hugs, Republicans already pouncing on his call for new taxes.

"This is the year to fix the roads without raising taxes," Rep. Patrick Neville, Republican leader in the House, said.

In a sit-down interview Hickenlooper also spoke about his future -- and whether or not it will include a run for president.

"My wife and I have talked about it but I bet if I spend more than one or two percent of my time thinking about it I would be amazed," Hickenlooper said.