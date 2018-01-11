Governor Hickenlooper supports push toward bringing Olympics to Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George recently sat down with Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper to discuss the possibility of the Olympics coming to Colorado. The City of Denver is actively exploring the possibility of hosting a games.

New: My conversation with @GovofCO about the possibility of bringing the Olympics to Colorado. #COPolitics pic.twitter.com/aTJsd8Tfux — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) January 12, 2018

"I think it is a great idea. I think having an Olympics here would show off so much of what we have done in this state," Hickenlooper said.

"As you know in a lot of states voters have said we don't want the cost," St. George asked.

"The financial model is completely different for hosting the Olympics now - no longer are you having to come out of your pocket with hundreds of millions of dollars that you'll never get paid back."

"Now what is happening you utilize existing buildings and existing infrastructure. We would probably use several different resorts and their ski slopes and tie that into buildings and event opportunities in metro Denver," Hickenlooper said.

"There is a reason places like Salt Lake City are dying to get the Olympics back,"Hickenlooper said.

"Would we need a train to the mountains in order to get it do you think?" St. George asked.

"I don't think so I think we need a good bus rapid transit. A bus that would feel like a train," Hickenlooper said.

"I don't see anyway we would get a train by 2026 2028, we aren't going to get a train by then," Hickenlooper added.