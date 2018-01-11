Denver Boat Show 2018

January 12-14, 2018
Colorado Convention Center
700 14th Street
Denver CO 80202
Scheduled for Jan. 12-14, the Denver Boat Show will be bringing a huge number of exhibitors and dealers to the massive Colorado Convention Center for Colorado’s biggest annual celebration of boating.
Tickets are just $13.50 and kids under 16 get in for free. You can even get $2 off admission by bringing a nonperishable food item and purchasing tickets the Colorado Convention Center Boat Show ticket booth. Watch the segment to see why now is the best time to buy a boat.
Show Hours:
Friday: 12pm – 9pm
Saturday: 10am – 9pm
Sunday: 10am – 5pm