Daughter of man found dead in Federal Heights home taken into custody

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators identified the person Thursday whose remains they found inside a house in Federal Heights Wednesday.

He was 69-year-old William Mussack.

His daughter, Dayna Jennings, was in custody for investigation of first-degree murder.

Federal Heights police said on December 28, 2017, family members of Mussack contacted the police department. They indicated that they were concerned they had not had contact with him since early December.

A missing person report was made on December 29.

“During interviews with family members and additional investigation, a number of concerns regarding the welfare of the missing person arose,” a statement said.

Wednesday, detectives from Federal Heights police and agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation obtained a search warrant for the home on Eliot Circle near 100th Avenue.

They found the man’s remains during the search.

An autopsy was performed Thursday that led to the identification of Mussack.

The police statement said Dayna Jennings, 44, lived in the home with her father. She was in custody at the Adams County jail for investigation of first-degree murder.